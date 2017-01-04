911 calls released in fatal deputy-involved shooting in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. -- The DuPage County Sheriff's Department has released audio from multiple 911 calls linked to a deadly shooting involving a deputy.
One appears to capture the moment the sheriff's deputy shot and killed 17-year-old Trevon Johnson in a Villa Park home.
In the calls, relatives told dispatchers Johnson was fighting with his sister, acting erratically, breaking things and holding a knife.
One caller wasn't sure what type of knife it was, the other said it was a butter knife.
A family attorney tells WGN that Johnson was unarmed. He says there's no evidence the shooting was justified.
State police are handling the initial investigation.