Apparent torture, kidnapping of person with ‘mental health challenges’ streamed live on Facebook

CHICAGO – Chicago police are questioning four people regarding an apparent case of torture that was streamed live using Facebook Live.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the video, which police believe to be credible, shows a "brutal act toward an adult male with mental health challenges."

Police say officers observed a disoriented male in "distress" walking in the 3400 block of W Lexington yesterday around 5:30 p.m. The officers determined the male was reported missing from a Chicago suburb.

After speaking to the victim, the officers then responded to a home nearby. There, they discovered “signs of a struggle and damage to property.” Police say the officers connected this evidence to the disoriented male.

The victim, who is not a Chicago resident, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“Officers later became aware of a social media video depicting a battery of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual,” police said in a statement.

Four people are being questioned and await formal charges. Three of those people are from Chicago and one is from Carpentersville, according to police. Police say the victim and those being questioned attend the same school.

Police also say the suspects stole a van in the suburbs and transported the victim into the city.

The investigation is ongoing.