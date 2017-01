CHICAGO — Chicago fire crews are at the scene of an active house fire on the city’s South Side.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story house on 102nd Place and State Street in the Fernwood neighborhood.

All occupants of the building did escape the house safely.

State Street is closed between 101st to 103rd and 102nd Place is closed between S. State Street to S. Michigan Ave due to the fire and crews staged around this area.

S State St closed btw 101st to 103rd. 102nd Place closed S State St to S Michigan Ave pic.twitter.com/5RiN3ki9TV — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 4, 2017

