Gov. Rauner on budget battles in Springfield: ‘I’ll be flexible on everything’

CHICAGO -- Budget negotiations broke down about a month ago in Springfield. Then on January 1st, the stopgap funding for social services ran out.

Here we go again! Democrats and Republicans are at war over Governor Rauner`s agenda. The historic standoff between Republican Governor Rauner and Democratic Speaker of the House Mike Madigan continues. And the state`s bill backlog: almost $11 billion.

"Both sides need to want an agreement in order to get one," Rauner told WGN's Tahman Bradley during a one-on-one interview. "I certainly want an agreement and I`ll be flexible on everything."

But even after a long two-year fight, Rauner says he's staying the course.