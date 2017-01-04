Jesse Jackson Jr., wife Sandi spar over divorce court venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lawyers for Sandi and Jesse Jackson Junior were in a Cook County courtroom Wednesday, fighting over where the couple divorce case should be heard.

Sandi Jackson has asked that the the Cook County case to be dismissed so it can be heard in Washington, DC where the Jacksons have a home.

Jesse Jackson Jr. filed for divorce in Chicago where they also have a home.

His lawyer told the judge Wednesday that Sandi committed certain acts that led to the divorce filing here.

Attorney Brendan Hammer did not elaborate on what those acts were.