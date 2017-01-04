Scott King discusses the Bears and Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's usually on Sports Feed to talk about the Blackhawks, and Scott King eventually did that on Wednesday night.

But after a long day of news conferences at Halas Hall with John Fox, Ryan Pace and then chairman George McCaskey, a Bears discussion was warranted.

So Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took some time on Wednesday's show to discuss what was said by the team after a dismal 3-13 season just past. Scott talked with them about what the team might do to try and turn things around.

As a host of a Blackhawks podcast on WGN Radio, Scott also talked at length about the Blackhawks and their Winter Classic effort in St. Louis on Monday.

To watch Scott's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.