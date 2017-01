CHICAGO — An Amazon delivery truck was stolen during an armed robbery in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

Around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, the driver was returning to his truck after making a delivery near 31st and S. Normal.

Police say an armed man approached him and demanded the keys to the delivery truck.

The man then took off in the truck and fled southbound on Normal.

The driver wasn’t hurt, and no one is in custody at this time.