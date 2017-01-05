Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold with snow expected this weekend
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
‘Fairly significant snow event’ expected this weekend
-
Winter storm moves into Chicago area
-
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area beginning Saturday evening
-
Dangerous wind chill, blowing snow part of Winter Weather Advisory
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Snow possible this weekend
-
Snow again this weekend?
-
-
Cooler air brings chance of snow
-
Cold weekend to be followed by a wet week
-
Snowy and cold weekend ahead