Cubs want to host a college football bowl game at Wrigley Field: Report

CHICAGO – Once again, Wrigley Field may get a chance to play host to football.

According to a report in Thursday’s Chicago Tribune, the Cubs are looking to bring college football back to the historic baseball venue by 2020.

Cubs President Crane Kenney told reporter Teddy Greenstein that the priority will be hosting Northwestern Big Ten games to start off a new era of football at Wrigley Field. Kenney also said the team “intends” to host a college bowl game in the future.

The last time football was played at Wrigley Field was November 19, 2010 when Northwestern faced Big Ten rival Illinois. Due to space restrictions, the both teams had to drive towards the same endzone along the left field line. The Illini won the game 48-27 as Mikel Leshoure rushed for a school-record 330 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

That was the first college football game since 1938 when DePaul University’s team called the ballpark home.

From 1921-1970 the Chicago Bears called Wrigley Field home and had a successful run before their move to Soldier Field. During their time on the North Side the Bears won eight championships, including four title game victories at Wrigley Field.