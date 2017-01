Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. -- A man was shot and killed outside a suburban Walgreens Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired at the Walgreens in the 8700 block of S Kedzie Ave in Evergreen Park around 6:45 p.m.

Police found the victim shot inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say three black males were seen running from the area.

The identification of the victim has not been released.

Police are investigating.