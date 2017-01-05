Video, 911 calls released in fatal police shooting of Joshua Beal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority is issuing all of its findings about the police shooting of Joshua Beal.

Beal was a pallbearer at a cousin's funeral in Mount Greenwood in November; after the funeral, Beal and his brother Michael were involved in a traffic dispute involving several police officers -- some of them off-duty.

A police sergeant says Beal pointed a gun at him, and refused orders to drop it; that's when Beal was shot and killed.

Prosecutors say Michael Beal wanted revenge for his brother's death; he was arrested when he tried to disarm a police officer.

Beal's family claims the entire confrontation started when an off-duty officer tried to run one of their relatives off the road.