Watch Patrick Kane’s winning OT goal against the Sabres

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored 56 seconds into overtime, Artem Anisimov had two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Toews set up Kane’s 12th goal when he forced Anders Nilsson to make a left pad save. The rebound went right to Kane, who knocked it into the open side of net before Nilsson could recover.

Ryan Hartman also scored for the Blackhawks, who had dropped five of six.

Kane also had two assists against his hometown team and Corey Crawford made 17 stops in Chicago’s 10th consecutive victory against Buffalo.

Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, and Ryan O’Reilly had two assists in his return from an appendectomy.