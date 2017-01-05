Would the Bulls really trade Jimmy Butler?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These rumors are nothing new to die hard fans of the team.

It's just that they are a bit surprising after the incredible start to the 2016-2017 season which Butler is having right now with the Bulls.

Yet this week a report by Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report says the team is already shopping the forward for a trade as the deadline approaches.

While Butler is having a tremendous season, averaging 25.2 points per game, the Bulls are struggling and may look at the forward as a piece for a major rebuilding trade.

Already the debate over the report has begun and it continued on Sports Feed on Thursday night. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that and you can watch their thoughts in the video above.