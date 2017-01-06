Gunman in custody, 5 dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, leaving multiple people dead.

Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody.

Here's the latest on what we know:

• Five people are dead, a law enforcement official told CNN.

• Thirteen people were transported to a hospital, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

• Multiple reports on social media -- including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer -- described the shooting.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

• Gene Messina told CNN he'd arrived at the airport as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

"I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming," he said. "At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked."

• Investigators are looking into the gunman's motive, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN. Investigators haven't released his name or detailed the events leading up to the shooting.

• The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said.

• Parts of the airport were evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

• More than an hour after the shooting, officials had allowed people to return into the airport, but tensions were still running high, a witness told CNN.

"Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac," Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed outside.

• Investigators say they're looking into unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired on airport property. The TSA advised people at the airport to shelter in place.

• The first call about the shooting came in at 12:55 p.m. ET, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

• Florida Gov. Rick Scott is heading to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement, his office said.

• The ATF is responding to the shooting, the agency said, and the FBI is also in touch with local authorities.

• Most flights scheduled to land at the airport will be delayed or diverted, the FAA said. Flights in the air as of 2:15 p.m. that are within 50 miles of the airport will be allowed to land, according to the agency.

Shots fired at #FLL. We're safe now. Shooter caught. See in background of photo. pic.twitter.com/0i7YU9SQNR — Stephanie Auclair (@stephauclair415) January 6, 2017

• In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale's airport, according to a government report on the facility.

• There are four terminals at the airport, which ranks 21st in the US in terms of total passengers.

• The airport serves about 30 airlines. Many passengers use it because of its convenience to nearby cruse ship terminals.

• Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted that his parents were traveling through Ft. Lauderdale during the shooting but that they are OK.

Parents were traveling through FLL today during the shooting. So thankful they r ok. Praying for those families not getting the same news. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 6, 2017

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

Fort Lauderdale International Airport is closed and will be for an extended period of time, according to the airport's Twitter account. If you are scheduled to be flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, you are advised to contact your airline first.