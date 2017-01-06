Dairy Queen owner ‘proudly admitted’ to calling woman, kids racial slur: Zion police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION, Ill. -- A woman says the owner of a Dairy Queen in Zion called her a racial slur in front of her children when she demanded a refund for an incomplete order.

The incident happened at the restaurant located at 1215 21st St., near the intersection of Sheridan Rd and Route 173, around 11:31 a.m. Wednesday when the woman and her two kids were in the drive-thru.

21-year-old Deianeira Ford, who is biracial, posted to her Facebook account about the incident, and described her version of what happened. The post is gaining a lot of traction.

Ford tells the Lake County News Sun she did not get her complete order, and the restaurant owner called her a slur when she asked for a refund of $5.

In a report the Zion Police Department released Thursday, the police officer who answered the call says the DQ owner "proudly admitted" to calling the woman and her children the racial slurs and said he "would be happy go to jail over the issue." He denied the acquisitions to a local newspaper and called them 99 percent lies.

The owner hasn't been charged with anything.

The city of Zion said it does not condone inflammatory language.

Black Lives Matter plans to stage a protest outside the store Saturday at noon.