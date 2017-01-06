Man charged with tying up, groping woman in Bucktown

CHICAGO — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood.

Edward Malone of Chicago was arrested at his place of work in the 0-100 Block of West Wacker Thursday. He was charged with home invasion and kidnapping with a firearm.

Police say the break-in happened on the 2100 block of West Concord Place late Sunday night. A man broke into the woman’s apartment, pulled out a gun and forced her to take off her clothes.

He tied her up and fondled her before he left with some electronics and her bicycle.