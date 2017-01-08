Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin of “The Bigs” join Sports Feed on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of the great things about Sports Feed is the ability for people to learn more about the many people who cover Chicago teams in the city.

On Sunday we introduced you to two more of the people that Windy City fans have gotten to learn about over the past few years.

The co-founders of "The Bigs" website - Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin - came on the show on Sunday to introduce us to the site as well as discuss some of the bigger stories going on at the moment.

From Jimmy Butler's incredible run with the Bulls over the last few weeks to the Cubs' championship in the fall, Eugene and Terrence discussed that all with Josh Frydman.

To watch their segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.