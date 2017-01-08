‘Whatever your funny is, you will find it’ at the world’s largest sketch comedy fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Throughout the 16th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, about 160 groups,including a thousand funny people, come into Chicago in the dead of winter to perform 188 shows. It's the largest fest of its kind in the world. Organizers say there's everything from political satire to clowning, all-musical groups and all-silence groups.

"Whatever your funny is, you will find it here," said founder Brian Posen.

Maggie Carlo has a preview of some of these funny groups you can see throughout the festival, which runs until Jan. 15.