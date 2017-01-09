1 fatally shot, 1 injured, 1 beaten in Harvey home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- Two people were shot, one badly beaten, at a home in Harvey.

Two masked gunmen pushed their way into a home, as a man and his brother prepared to pick up some food.

One of the invaders ordered everyone to lie on the floor.

One man was fatally shot in the back and the other sustained a wound to the leg.

Police are looking for links between the attackers and their victims. They say it's possible the men were targeted.

Police will have more to say at a news conference at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.