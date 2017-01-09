Chicago students to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Students from Alcott College Prep East Campus will be in Washington, D.C. next week for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The trip has been in the works since long before the November election and the teacher leading the group says it will be a "teachable moment" in more ways than one.

Forty-one seventh and eighth grade students are going to the nation’s capital to watch Trump be sworn in as our 45th president.

Students have been studying the constitution and they took the test last year.

They’ve also been watching the election process and now they get to see it come to fruition.

Congressman Mike Quigley says he's providing the tickets because he believes everyone should have the opportunity to see an inauguration first hand.

The students leave Wednesday and besides the inauguration, they have a whole list of things they want to see.