Classes cancelled at suburban high school due to widespread illness

ST CHARLES, Ill. A spokesmen for District 303 in St Chalres confirms classes are cancelled Tuesday at St Charles East High School due to wide spread illness.

This comes after the district issued a notice over the weekend after several students became sick.

St Charles District 303 said “several students” became ill in multiple schools.

The district posted on Facebook:

As some of you are all too well aware, a stomach virus is making the rounds in our community and is affecting several students who attend our schools.

The statement continued:

We have been in close contact with the Kane County Health Department over the weekend for guidance and information and, our grounds and custodial staff have been making sure our schools have been thoroughly cleaned in preparation for the return of the students tomorrow, Monday, January 9.

Students who were ill were asked to stay home.