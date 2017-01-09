Former White Sox pitching coach Jackie Brown dies at 73

CHICAGO – His time on the South Side was brief in terms of the scope of the franchise, but Jackie Brown’s impact with the White Sox was still significant.

That’s how the former pitching coach is remembered today by the franchise after his death at the age of 73 in Oklahoma.

Brown, who played seven MLB seasons with the Senators, Rangers, Indians and Expos, served as the White Sox pitching coach from 1992-1995. During that time he helped the White Sox to the White Sox to the 1993 American League Western Division title while the 1994 team was the best in the American League before the strike cancelled the season.

While as the pitching coach, starter Jack McDowell was named the American League Cy Young Award winner in 1993 with a 22-10 record and a 3.37 ERA. The year before McDowell was runner-up for the award with a 20-10 record and a 3.18 ERA.

During the 1993 season, four of the five White Sox starters finished with double-digit wins an a record over .500. That included McDowell, Alex Fernandez (18-9), Wilson Alvarez (15-8) and Jason Bere (12-5). Before the 1994 season was cancelled, those four pitchers once again were over .500 and had double-digit wins along with fifth starter Scott Sanderson – who was 8-4 before play stopped in August.