Funeral held for man shot and killed by off-duty officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The man killed in a confrontation with an off-duty Chicago police officer is being remembered by friends and family today at his wake.

38-year-old Jose Nieves was shot and killed in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city’s northwest side last week.

According to an account from Chicago police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument on the morning of Monday January 2nd in front of Nieves’s home. Somehow that altercation escalated and the officer shot Nieves multiple times.

Police say Nieves was unarmed.

In court papers, the officer was identified as Lowell Houser, a 57-year-old who was assigned to the mass transit unit. Houser has reportedly been the subject of at least 20 disciplinary investigations since the early 1990s. Houser has been stripped of his powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

Nieves’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Chicago police department. They believe the Houser had a vendetta the family calls this killing unjustified.