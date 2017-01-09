× Going to Obama’s farewell address? Here’s what you need to know

CHICAGO — Headed to President Obama’s farewell address at McCormick Place? There are a few things you should know about getting there and parking there.

Doors open at 5 p.m. President Obama’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Security is asking people to arrive early and be prepared for delays getting through “airport-like” security. Also be prepared to walk the equivalent of a couple city blocks to get through the buildings to Lakeside Center.

The White House says attendees should bring as few personal items as possible. No bags, sharp objects, umbrellas, liquids or sings will be allowed in the venue. Small cameras are permitted.

Getting There

Driving:

Lot A (covered lot) will be available for attendees for $23. Drivers can easily park here and stay under cover using walkway through the buildings to get you to Lakeside Center.

Lot B (outside lot) will also be available for $15, but security is warning people that it may be full due to Boat Show set up. The Boat Show begins at McCormick Place on Wednesday.

Lot C will be CLOSED.

Soldier Field’s South Lot will be CLOSED.

Taxi or Rideshare:

Drop off outside Gate 4 (next to the main entrance to the Hyatt McCormick Place at 2233 S King Dr)

Public Transportation:

Take the CTA Green Line to the Cermak-McCormick Station and walk east to Gate 4. CTA will operate longer trains on the Green Line from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The station is approximately three blocks west of McCormick Place.

People traveling on the Red, Brown, Orange and Blue lines can make free transfers to the Green Line at the following locations:

Red and Orange Lines: Transfer at Roosevelt and board a 63rd-bound (either Ashland/63rd or Cottage Grove)

Green Line train to Cermak-McCormick Place. Blue Line: Transfer at Clark/Lake (fare card required) and board a 63rd-bound Green Line train from the Loop Elevated platform.

Brown and Pink Lines: Transfer to 63rd-bound Green Line trains can be made at the Clark/Lake, State/Lake and Adams/Wabash Loop Elevated stations.

Take the CTA Red Line to the Cermak-Chinatown Station and walk east to Gate 4

Consider the #3 King or #21 Cermak buses. Both drop off at McCormick Place. CTA will provide more frequent service on the #3 King route from 4 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.

Take Metra’s Electric Line to the McCormick Place stop.

Museum Closures

The Adler Planetarium, The Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium will close early at 2 p.m. to accommodate anticipated campus and traffic impacts relating to President Obama’s farewell address at neighboring McCormick Place.

Last admission entrance will be as follows:

The Adler Planetarium – 1:15 p.m.

The Field Museum – 1 p.m.

Shedd Aquarium – 1:15 p.m.