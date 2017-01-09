Illinois Senate abandons budget plan vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Senate has abandoned a plan to vote on a deadlock-busting budget plan.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno told reporters late Monday afternoon that they were close to agreement on a plan to fund state services for the first time in more than a year. But Radogno says her Republican members wanted more time to debate it.

IL House members went into private caucus meetings about 15 min ago. IL Senate lawmakers have been meeting privately for almost 2 hrs. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 9, 2017

The package includes an income tax increase. Republicans want to ensure the plan includes changes in the business and political climates that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants.

Cullerton and Radogno announce package to bring a budget. But the package will not be voted on today. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 9, 2017

The Legislature's session expires Tuesday so there wasn't time to move the plan to the House. The Senate wanted to provide a framework for future proposals.

The Senate did NOT have the votes to pass the Cullerton/Radogno budget proposal today, per a Senate source. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 9, 2017

Now Cullerton says the plan will be reintroduced after the new General Assembly is seated Wednesday.