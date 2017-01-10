3 found dead in Lake in the Hills, sources say was murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. – Police are investigating the death of three people found inside a townhouse in the suburbs.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a 911 call to a home in the 2300 block of Daybreak Dr in the Coventry subdivision in Lake in the Hills.

The Huntley Fire Dept responded and found three people dead inside a townhome.

Neighbors say the victims are a woman in her early 30s and her two children, an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Neighbors say they were told it was a murder suicide and the mother killed her children and then herself.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.