Illinois Rep. Lipinski’s aide found dead after domestic fight: police

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Marianne Viverito, an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski, has died.

According to the Sun-Times, the 55-year-old was found dead in the basement of an Oak Lawn home in the 5100 block of West 105th Place and may have suffered injuries during an argument with a family member, police said.

“Marianne was a beloved and trusted member of my staff, and has been a part of my team during much of my tenure in Congress,” Lipinski said in a statement. “She has helped countless of my constituents solve challenges they’ve faced with the federal government with a smile, good nature, and humor. As with me and my staff, I know that these constituents will miss her greatly.”

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Oak Lawn police and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating, the Sun-Times reports.