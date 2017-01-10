Man who disrupted Chicago ‘Hamilton’ performance banned from some theaters

CHICAGO — A man charged with disrupting a Chicago performance of the musical “Hamilton” has pleaded guilty and is temporarily banned from some theaters.

John Palmer entered the plea Monday to a charge of misdemeanor trespassing and was sentenced to six months of court supervision. As part of his plea agreement, the 56-year-old can’t attend Broadway in Chicago productions for six months.

In court, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Lindsay Hicks told the judge that Palmer was “yelling,” ”cursing” and “making actresses fearful.”

Palmer’s attorney Jonathan Feldman had blamed the Nov. 19 incident on a “hostile” and “partisan” audience that was clearly against President-elect Donald Trump, whom Palmer supported. The cast had made comments to Vice President-elect Mike Pence at a previous performance.

After Monday’s hearing, Feldman said Palmer “regrets the incident.”