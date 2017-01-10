NU grad also says farewell as Obama’s speech writer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In his eight years, President Obama has given more than 3500 speeches, public addresses and statements.

The man who heads his speech writing team, Cody Keenan, is also a Chicago native who has been with the president since 2007.

Keenan is the director of speech writing and born and largely raised in Chicago. He is a Northwestern University grad who began working full time for the president in 2008.

Keenan says Tuesday night’s speech, while very poignant, wasn’t the most difficult to write but was certainly one of the most fulfilling.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge spoke with Keenan and got a preview of Tuesday night’s farewell address.