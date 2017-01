Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- There was a shootout outside a Hooters restaurant in south suburban Oak Lawn.

The shooting happened Monday night outside the restaurant, located at 9159 S Cicero Ave, near 92nd and Cicero.

There are no reports of anyone being hit.

The incident reportedly began as a fight inside the Hooters, before shots were fired by both sides outside.

Multiple buildings and vehicles were struck.

People are being questioned, but no arrests have been made.