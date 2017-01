Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Despite waiting in line for hours, many were not able to get tickets to President Obama’s Farewell Speech in Chicago tonight.

But thanks to the generosity of their fellow Chicagoans, a group of teens from the West Side will be in attendance

Community activist Jahmal Cole asked people who received tickets to donate them.

And tickets poured in.

WGN's Erik Runge has more.