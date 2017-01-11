Family believes missing woman was abducted from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The search continues for a Chicago woman missing nearly a month and family believe she was abducted.

33-year-old Joanna Wright was last seen at Marquette Park home on December 19th. Her family says she was grabbed by three of four men and forced her into a car.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday at the corner of 64th and Washtenaw near where Wright lives to pass out fliers.

Police say they have obtained surveillance video that may help the investigation.

Alderman Moore has donated $500 as reward money.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 800-U-TELL-US.