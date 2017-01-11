FeedonThis: A big day for Madison Payton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are moments in life that some will never forget even if the person doing it will likely have no memory of it.

Jarrett Payton certainly will remember the last video he saw during Social Fodder on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

The host shared the video of his daughter Madison taking her first steps with Josh Frydman and the audience to end the segment. She's just nine months old but already Madison has the look of a champion.

That video is apart of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

"As the Rondo Turns."

That's the name Josh used to call the continued drama around the Bulls' guards benching over the past two weeks.

Rajon Rondo finally got to play on Wednesday, but will his time back in the lineup last? Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.

Playing close games makes for thrilling yet nervous times for the Blackhawks and their fans this season - but they are quite good at it.

Tuesday's one-goal victory over the Red Wings was their 17th one-goal victory of the year - the highest amount in the NHL. That was also their seventh overtime win of the year - that's second in the league.

How can this benefit the team and could it actually be a bad thing? Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.