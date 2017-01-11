Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect for Chicago area

CHICAGO — A Freezing Rain Advisory (purple-shaded area on headlined map) remains in effect for the Chicago area until 9AM CST this Thursday morning. As depicted on the Metro-area weather radar mosaic below, the band of freezing rain and drizzle is on track to move across the Chicago area from the west during the Thursday morning commute – snow and sleet could be mixed in over northern portion of the precipitation band. There could even be some thunder in locations experiencing stronger showers. Ice will likely form on roads, streets, sidewalks, parking lots and cold surfaces. With temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s ice is likely in most areas and travel/outdoor activities will encounter very slick and hazardous conditions. Monitor the latest forecasts, as well as the current radar and temperature maps below to determine areas most susceptible to the icing conditions. BE VERY CAREFUL IF YOU ARE OUT AND ABOUT THIS THURSDAY MORNING.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Freezing drizzle/rain may return to much of the Chicago area later tonight and Thursday forenoon – a Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for nearly the entire Chicago area (purple-shaded area on headlined map above) until 9AM CST Thursday morning. A cold front has moved south trough the Chicago area into central Illinois and the associated rain has shifted south and east ahead of the front, away from our area.

However an upper-level disturbance is expected to move over our area from the west and north later tonight and early Thursday, possibly allowing the redevelopment of light rain or drizzle. With colder air following the front and below-freezing temperatures expected to cover most of our area later tonight and early Thursday, there is still a good chance that freezing rain/drizzle could make the Thursday morning commute very slick and dangerous in many locations – there could even be some light snow accumulation in counties to the north close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Individuals affected should check the latest forecasts, radar reports and temperatures before initiating travel or outdoor activities later tonight and Thursday morning.

Below are current Metro-area weather radar mosaic and temperature maps…

Current Chicago-area Metro weather radar mosaic…

Current Chicago-area Metro temperatures…