Report: Justice Department found constitutional abuses by CPD

CHICAGO -- A new report says the Department of Justice found constitutional abuses in its 13 month investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

The Chicago Tribune says Attorney General Loretta Lynch will release the findings Friday.

Two sources say the department engaged in a pattern of conduct that violated the rights of citizens.

The investigation was launched after the Laquan McDonald video was released.

It showed a white Chicago police officer shooting McDonald 16 times, killing him.

The Justice Department said the investigation would focus on the department's use of force, and police accountability.

The city issued a statement, saying: "As you can see from our actions over the past year, we are committed to continuing to make significant and much needed reforms...providing officers with the tools and certainty they need to do their tough jobs well."