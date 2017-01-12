Cheryl Raye Stout discusses a number of topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a week where there are a number of storylines with Windy City, there was not a better person to have on the show to discuss them during Lauren Magiera's first Sports Feed.

With over 30 years of reporting experience in Chicago, Cheryl Raye Stout has unique perspective on all of the teams in the city. Plus she has been a trailblazing figure in Chicago sports journalism as one of the first female reporters in the city.

She discussed all of those topics during Lauren's first show on CLTV. To watch Cheryl's segments on the show Thursday, click on the video above or below.