Commuters stranded for hours on South Shore train due to icy weather

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- Extreme weather conditions have temporarily suspended South Shore Line service.

South Shore officials say the trains are experiencing problems with the overhead wires.

South Shore service is expected to resume later Thursday as weather improves.

All trains will now return east to discharge passengers to their originating stations.

Commuters heading toward Chicago on a South Shore train were left stranded for hours this morning due to the icy weather.

Jason Kerner was on South Shore westbound train No. 6 when the train got stuck near the Indiana-Illinois state line. He tells WGN the train stopped to pick up stranded passengers from other trains before it got stuck, too.

Passengers on the stranded train reported it was standing room only on board the train, with no heat and no working bathrooms.

Metra is honoring tickets for other South Shore riders.

The freezing rain across the Chicago-area caused lots of problems during the Thursday morning commute. Dozens of accidents and spinouts were reported on the roadways while CTA Red and Green Lines were experiencing delays. Chicago's Airports were also reporting delays and cancellations.