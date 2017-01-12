DOJ report on CPD expected Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Justice Department has finished its sweeping review of the Chicago police department.

The report said to be highly critical and is expected to be released by Attorney Genral Loretta Lynch Friday morning.

The investigation was launched after the release of dash cam video showing the deadly CPD officer shooting of Laquan McDonald.

The next stage after Friday's release will be negotiations between the DOJ and the city. They will provide an early sign of how much pressure President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be willing to exert on cities to reform their police.