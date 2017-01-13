2017 Chicago Cubs Convention kicks off today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The 32nd annual Chicago Cubs convention kicks off today.

The convention will be held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, located at 301 E North Water Street.

Fans will get to see players, coaches, and the World Series trophy through Sunday, January 15.

The current Cubs players who are expected to attend the convention are: Albert Almora Jr., Jake Arrieta, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Jeimer Candelario, Willson Contreras, Wade Davis, Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell, Ben Zobrist, Kyle Schwarber, Carl Edwards Jr., John Lackey, Brian Duensing, Justin Grimm, Jon Jay, Miguel Montero, Mike Montgomery, Felix Pena, Hector Rondon, Jose Rosario, Pedro Strop, Matt Szczur and Rob Zastryzny.

Some former players, team executives, and broadcasters will be there too.

After the convention, the Cubs will head to Washington for their visit to the White House on Monday.