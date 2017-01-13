Aviation police at O’Hare told to stay away from baggage claim incidents

CHICAGO — Aviation police officers at O’Hare airport are reportedly being told to not respond to disturbances in baggage claim.

CNN reports an e-mail was sent out the same day as the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

The email says the officers will not be dispatched to incidents that are outside secured areas of the airport.

Those officers are not permitted to carry any guns.

A previous CNN investigation found that unarmed aviation officers are trained to run and hide if they confront a gunman.

They also say Chicago is the only city with unarmed officers patrolling major airports.