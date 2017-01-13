Chicago Police Board President calls DOJ report an ‘important milestone’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lori Lightfoot, the former federal prosecutor who now heads the Chicago Police Board and also led the Police Accountability Task Force says today is "an important milestone" that will put the city on "the path of healing the divide between the community and the police".

Lightfoot shared her thoughts shortly after U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced the Justice Department investigation found the Chicago Police Department engaged in a pattern and practice of abuse, excessive force and discrimination.

Lori Lightfoot's Police Accountability Task Force found many of the same things.

Back on April 20 of last year, she issued a report finding the police department had engaged in "systemic racism" and "blatant disregard for people of color" in Chicago. That group, which was created in the uproar over the Laquan McDonald shooting, made a number of recommendations to professionalize the police force. Those recommendations included improved training and supervision and better selection of supervisors.

Those recommendations were echoed by the Justice Department today.

Lightfoot has been an outspoken advocate of police reforms, including better police training and more accountability. She says the "consent decree" will be a legally binding contract but she warns that "it takes two to tango" and says this will be a test of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's leadership.