Crash victim charged with sexually abusing Chicago paramedic

CHICAGO — A paramedic was escorting an injured man to the hospital after he crashed his car, when she says he tried to sexually assault her.

Chicago police have charged 72-year-old Roy Hall with felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

It happened Thursday evening near 33rd St. and King Dr.

The paramedic fought off her assailant, and when the ambulance arrived at Northwestern Memorial, security guards restrained him; and the victim was treated for her injuries.