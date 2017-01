Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Department of Justice’s report released Friday is extremely critical of the city’s police for lax discipline, excessive force, poor training and for way too often targeting minorities.

The report is 164 pages long, 13 months in the making and likely the most damning indictment the Chicago police department’s ever seen.

WGN News spoke to some of the people who’ve been watching this process unfold since before many Chicagoans even knew it was underway.