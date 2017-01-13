× DOJ issues scathing report of civil rights abuses by Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — The U.S. Justice Department has issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago’s police department over the years.

Justice Department officials released the report Friday after a yearlong investigation. It found that institutional Chicago Police Department problems had led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force.

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Chicago police engaged in a "pattern or practice of use of excessive force." pic.twitter.com/ALysdjUmel — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 13, 2017

The investigation was launched in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing an officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times.

The report is one step in a long process that, in recent years, has typically led to bilateral talks between the Justice Department and a city, followed by settlement plan that a judge enforces.

The case may signal how committed President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will be to pushing for police reform.

Important to note DOJ and City of Chicago have agreed to begin independently monitored negotiations that MAY lead to consent decree. — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 13, 2017

DOJ finds cases in which Chicago police officers shoot at people who pose no immediate threat, resulting in "avoidable deaths." pic.twitter.com/JuI6fdGZgr — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 13, 2017

