Dwyane Wade has big 4th quarter, leads Bulls past Pelicans

CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the Chicago Bulls' 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

After the Pelicans cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one point early in the fourth, Wade scored six straight points to push the advantage to 85-80. Wade made it 89-82 with a 3-pointer, and spun off a defender to convert a three-point play for a 102-91 lead with 2:27 left.

Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans. The Pelicans won two straight on the road.