Shooting at Lawndale restaurant

CHICAGO -- Shots were fired overnight at a restaurant on the southwest side.

Police say shortly after 2:00 a.m., a group of men walked into Sanchez Tacos at the 4000 block of W. Ogden and confronted a 17-year-old male who was already inside for the front of the restaurant at the counter.

The group started arguing and witnesses say it got physical with pushes and shoves and punches being thrown. That's when witnesses they say one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the 17-year-old, hitting him several times.

Police say the whole incident was caught on video surveillance cameras from inside of the restaurant. They've already started reviewing that footage to try to determine the events that led up to the shooting and will now try to identify and catch the suspects.