Chicago cop moonlighting as school security guard charged with sexual assault of student

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old CPD officer is facing felony charges alleging he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while working as a high school security guard.

In bond court Sunday, prosecutors said Officer Euegene Ciardullo worked part-time as a security guard at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences for the past six years. They said the victim, who was a student at the school, started communicating with Ciardullo on social media when she was 16. A year later, the teen says they began a sexual relationship.

Ciardullo was arrested at his Southwest Side home Friday. Prosecutors say he admitted to the allegations, and that he knew how old the girl was at the time of the relationship. A judge set his bail at $75,000 Sunday, charging the officer with felony Criminal Sexual Assault involving a minor age 13-17.

Ciardullo has been a Chicago police officer for 21 years and is currently assigned to the 9th District. Now suspended from the department, Ciardullo had to turn in his service weapon. In a statement, a CPD spokesman said:

“The Chicago Police Department is currently also investigating this incident internally and administratively. We remain committed to the highest levels of accountability for our officers and members and will not tolerate any activity or actions that undermine the integrity of the hard working men and women of our department.”

Chicago Public Schools said they removed Ciardullo on Dec. 15 after the allegations came forward, and he immediately resigned. A spokesperson says :

“The individual is no longer an employee of Chicago Public Schools. The school responded promptly and followed proper protocols after it became aware of the allegations, and CPS is cooperating with law enforcement as it investigates the matter.”

Aside from the criminal case, CPD’s Internal Affairs division will also be investigating and presenting its findings to the Chicago Police Board on any further disciplinary action. Ciardullo posted bond and was released pending his trial.