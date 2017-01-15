× Man suspected of shooting three people shot and killed by Chicago Police officer

CHICAGO – Chicago Police shot and killed a man suspected of shooting three people on the West Side early Sunday.

It happened at 12:35am in the 3300 block of west Monroe in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The officers were reportedly in the area when they heard shots fired. They saw the man run into a nearby alley. Once that was man was cornered, police say he turned and pointed a gun at the officers. One of the officers shot the man several times. The 34-year-old suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The officers found three people who had been shot nearby. A female, 51, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in stable condition. A 30-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and was listed in stable condition and a 21-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the left leg and was listed in good condition. Police say all three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on desk duty for thirty days while the Independent Police Review Authority investigates the shooting.

This is the third police-involved shooting of 2017.