ROSEMONT -- With jaws that move and teeth that look sharp enough to do some serious damage, the T-Rex is just one of more than 20 lifelike dinosaurs at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED. While they look real, these realistic dinos are nothing but fun for the thousands of children visiting the exhibit at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this holiday weekend. Maggie Carlo took a trip to the exhibit - which is only in Chicago through January 16.
‘Discover the Dinosaurs’ is like ‘Jurassic Park’ but much safer and happier
-
Muscle car fans show off their rides to inspire a new generation of collectors
-
Wolves forward Brett Sterling joins Sports Feed on Tuesday
-
Despite bull riding’s dangers, the ‘toughest sport on dirt’ is growing in popularity
-
UPDATE: Blue Line service to O’Hare resuming with residual delays after ‘fire department activity’
-
Anthony Rizzo shows off his musical side with Coldplay cover
-
-
How to watch and give during the ‘America Salutes You’ concert honoring veterans
-
Disturbia takes haunted houses into the sewers, and complete darkness
-
Yoko Ono’s first permanent public art exhibit to open in Chicago
-
Clinton’s FBI investigation: What you need to know
-
How one man races to keep the past of Chicago present
-
-
Rep. Quigley looks back at 2016, and ahead to a Trump presidency
-
George Ofman reviews 2016 in Chicago Sports on Tuesday’s Sports Feed
-
Is your teen taking drugs? What to look for in their bedroom