Isaac Bennett wraps up Cubs Convention weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For as much joy the last two months have brought the Cubs and their fans, at some point they have to look towards next year.

That's what this weekend was about at the Sheraton in Downtown Chicago.

For one more time in 2017, the players and fans could take their time to remember the historic 2016 World Series champions and celebrate the snapping of the 108-year drought.

With spring training under a month away, however, the time has come to start getting ready for the Cubs first title defense since the 1909 season.

Isaac Bennett of BP Wrigleyville came on Sports Feed to discuss that with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday night, looking back and ahead for the team over the weekend-long celebration.

To watch Isaac's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.